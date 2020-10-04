Jesse Wayne Barefield
Jesse Wayne Barefield, a resident of the Bertha Community of Dale County, died early Friday morning, October 2, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in the New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Jud Waldrop officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside services. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the New Hope Baptist Cemetery Fund, c/o Nancy Gast, 6349 County Road 67, Skipperville, AL 36374.
Wayne Barefield was a lifelong resident of the Bertha Community of Dale County, son of the late Rance Dowling "R.D." Barefield and Emma Willie Tharpe Barefield. He was a 1964 graduate of Carroll High School and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Troy University. Wayne retired from the U. S. Army with rank of Sergeant First Class and served during the Desert Storm era. He was formerly employed by the U. S. Army Reserve at Ft. Rucker. He was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church.
Wayne was preceded in death by a nephew, Joey Tillis.
Surviving relatives include a sister, Brenda Barefield Williams, Bertha Community; two nieces, Angie Tillis, Auburn, AL; and Leslie Tillis Roller (Matthew), Newton; a nephew, Jeremy Tillis (Becky), Owensboro, KY; several great-nieces, great-nephews and three great-great-nephews.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Angelia Laster for the loving care and kindness shown to Wayne for the past nine years.
Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com
