Jessica Wheelless Knowles
1990 - 2021
BORN
1990
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL
Jessica Wheelless Knowles

Jessica Wheelless Knowles, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at her residence. She was 31 years old.

A celebration of her life will be held at 2 pm on Friday, March 26, 2021 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Coleman officiating and Sunset Memorial Park directing. Flowers are being accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Wiregrass Human Society, PO Box 1045, Dothan, AL 36302.

Jessi was born on March 5, 1990 in Dothan and has lived here all of her life. She graduated from Northview High School in 2008, attended Auburn University and graduated from Troy University with a degree in Accounting. Jessi was an avid animal lover and could be found most days hanging out with her dog or riding her horses or volunteering with the Wiregrass Humane Society. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them at Compass Lake and going skiing.

Survivors include her parents, Beverly "Bug" and Dwayne Knowles; her brother, James (Elizabeth) Knowles, Jr.; her uncles, Hugh (Barbara) Wheelless, Lowell (Dot) Bristow, and Tom (Beth) Cain; her niece, Elizabeth Grace Knowles; her cousins, Hugh "Trip" Ward (Michelle) Wheelless, III, Hayes (Paola) Wheelless, Caleb (Freda) Bristow, Courtney (Jamie) Henderson, and Nick (Jamie) Sewell; and a host of friends and extended family also survive.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry I was unable to attend the service Friday. I had oral surgery that had been postponed 4 months and becoming a serious health issue. My prayers are continuing for sweet Jesse's family. Heart goes out to Bug, Dwayne, James and family....
Sidney Payne
March 28, 2021
So thankful our paths crossed. Such a sweetie! Truly an angel
Ashli Springer
March 27, 2021
Keeping you in my prayers. Love you and your sweet family.
Aimee Formby Greene
March 26, 2021
Deepest sympathy and prayers go out to your family.
Kim Wright
March 25, 2021
There are just no words. My heart is breaking for y´all. May God cover you with His peace. May He grant Jessi peace. May He bless and uphold your family.
Traci Roy
March 25, 2021
So so saddened to see this sweet little girl has passed. Enjoyed working with her a brief time at Hart´s and Flowers. God bless the family! You are in my prayers!
Clara Johnson
March 25, 2021
Prayers for all of you.
Tommy Hallford
March 25, 2021
My deepest sympathy and condolences. Praying for the family
Linda Alford
March 25, 2021
Collie and Nita
March 25, 2021
Praying for all of You! So Very sorry for your loss!! May Jesus comfort all of You!!!
Betty Passarelli
March 25, 2021
The Goldman Family
March 25, 2021
My heart aches for you. I want to put my arms around both of you for a big hug. Always know I love you guys. Jessi can now rest in peace. I Will see you on Friday. Much love and hugs.
Ivy Hatcher
March 25, 2021
