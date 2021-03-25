Jessica Wheelless Knowles
Jessica Wheelless Knowles, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at her residence. She was 31 years old.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2 pm on Friday, March 26, 2021 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Coleman officiating and Sunset Memorial Park directing. Flowers are being accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Wiregrass Human Society, PO Box 1045, Dothan, AL 36302.
Jessi was born on March 5, 1990 in Dothan and has lived here all of her life. She graduated from Northview High School in 2008, attended Auburn University and graduated from Troy University with a degree in Accounting. Jessi was an avid animal lover and could be found most days hanging out with her dog or riding her horses or volunteering with the Wiregrass Humane Society. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them at Compass Lake and going skiing.
Survivors include her parents, Beverly "Bug" and Dwayne Knowles; her brother, James (Elizabeth) Knowles, Jr.; her uncles, Hugh (Barbara) Wheelless, Lowell (Dot) Bristow, and Tom (Beth) Cain; her niece, Elizabeth Grace Knowles; her cousins, Hugh "Trip" Ward (Michelle) Wheelless, III, Hayes (Paola) Wheelless, Caleb (Freda) Bristow, Courtney (Jamie) Henderson, and Nick (Jamie) Sewell; and a host of friends and extended family also survive.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 25, 2021.