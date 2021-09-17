Menu
Jessie Irene Stephens Carr
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC
Jessie Irene Stephens Carr

Mrs. Jessie Irene Stephens Carr who was born December 22, 1941 went to be with the Lord, Monday, September 13, 2021.

Her passions were traveling to historical towns, genealogy, walking, playing horseshoes, Clemson, and listening to her favorite musical artist, Elvis Presley. Her strongest love was that of her family, who are at peace knowing she and her husband are finishing the dance they started here on Earth.

She is proceeded in death by her husband, James G. Carr, Jr.; parents, Louie "Bill" and Mildred Stephens; and son-in-law, Wm. Michael Deep; sister-in-law, Donna Stephens.

She is survived by her sons, Gary L. (Tamara) Carr, and James (Jane) Carr III; daughters, Pamela Deep (Todd) Adkinson, and Kimberly D. (Todd) Baucom; brothers, Johnnie (Joan) Stephens, Gray "Butch" Stephens, Arthur (Peggy) Stephens, and Bill Stephens; sister, Gail Stephens Campbell; and numerous grandchildren and step grandchildren whom she loved dearly.

A private Graveside service will be held at Vaucluse Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family asked that donations in Jessie's honor be made to either the Shriners Hospitals for Children, or Breezy Hill Baptist Church.

The family would like to express their deep gratitude to the staff and medical personnel at NHC of North Augusta, SC. where she has resided for the past 3 years.

To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com

Napier Funeral Home, Inc,. 315 Main St., Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 17, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers for all of your family. May the Lord of peace bring you His peace and comfort in the days to come.
Jeannie Kaul
September 17, 2021
