Jessie Dean (Man) Holmes Jessie Dean (Man) Holmes of Troy, AL passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at the home of his sister and care giver, Gene Murphy. He was 62 years old. Jessie was born in Troy at the old Edge Hospital. Being born the fourth of five children, and the only boy, Jessie was known as "Little Man" and that name stuck. Usually the only people who knew him as Jessie were not family or school friends. Jessie was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Holmes and Mary Frances Edwards Holmes. Survivors include his children: Jessica, Mary and Dean Holmes and nine grandchildren, all of Ashford AL; sisters: Gene Murphy (Gerald) of Brundidge, Janice Allen (Billy) of Dothan, Joany Michel of Brundidge and Debbie Norton (John) of Troy, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at Sandfield Cemetery with viewing one hour prior to service. Gray Funeral Home of Union Springs will officiate.