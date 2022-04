Jessie McNealeyMrs. Jessie Mae McNealey, age 101, of Headland, Alabama passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020; drive through viewing will be Tuesday, December 22, 2020 3-5 PM at the funeral home; graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 1:00 PM at the Garden of Memory Cemetery, Dothan, Alabama; under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".