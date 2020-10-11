Jimmie H. Akridge
Jimmie H. Akridge (Colonel, United States Army, Retired), a resident of Ozark, died Wednesday morning, October 7, 2020 in a Dothan hospital. He was 83.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, October 12, 2020 in the First United Methodist Church of Ozark with Reverend Dr. Jason Thrower and Reverend Stefan Margeson officiating. Graveside services, with full military honors, will be in Arlington National Cemetery. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home of Ozark is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 AM Monday in the church sanctuary.
