Jimmie Mable Henderson
Jimmie Mable Henderson, age 79, of Coffee Springs, Al, passed away, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, November 30, 2020 at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Rev. Joel Snell and Rev. Tim Owen officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M.
Survivors include two sons, Jeffery Ray Henderson (Regina); Patrick A. Henderson (Tammy) both of Coffee Springs, AL; grandchildren, Amber Lyles (Joseph); Lindsay Bass (Ben); Justin Henderson; Kaitlin Henderson; brothers, Pete L. Anderson, Montgomery, AL; Durl F. Anderson (Mary Ann), Chancellor, AL; sister, Janet Rebecca Owen (Tim), Newport, TN; great-grandchildren, Carleigh Lyles; Ezra Bass; Abram Bass; Connor Lyles; numerous nieces and nephews.
You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 29, 2020.