Jimmy Joe Grayson
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rice Funeral Service & Cremation Center
631 East Will Rogers Boulevard
Claremore, OK
Jimmy Joe Grayson

We regret to announce the passing of Jimmy Joe Grayson. Mr. Grayson passed on March 12, 2021 due to complications from COVID 19 in Stroud, OK. Jim Grayson was a wonderful husband and Father. He resided between his home in Okmulgee, OK and his daughters home in Dothan, AL. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline Grayson and his son, James Eric Grayson, and is survived by two sisters and three brothers, daughter Stacey Sanders of Okmulgee, OK and Kelly Durfee of Dothan, AL. Grandchildren Jason Bonds, Brian Sanders and Amanda Sanders of Okmulgee. Also, George Durfee III of Staunton, VA, Andrew Durfee of Ogden, UT and Samuel, James and Elijah Durfee of Dothan, AL. Five great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Rice Funeral Service

Claremore, OK 918-341-0376
Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Funeral
2:00a.m.
Rice Funeral Service
631 E. Will Rogers Blvd., Claremore, OK
Mar
24
Interment
3:00p.m.
Woodlawn Cemetery
310 S. Nome, Claremore, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Rice Funeral Service & Cremation Center
