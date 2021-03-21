Jimmy Joe Grayson



We regret to announce the passing of Jimmy Joe Grayson. Mr. Grayson passed on March 12, 2021 due to complications from COVID 19 in Stroud, OK. Jim Grayson was a wonderful husband and Father. He resided between his home in Okmulgee, OK and his daughters home in Dothan, AL. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline Grayson and his son, James Eric Grayson, and is survived by two sisters and three brothers, daughter Stacey Sanders of Okmulgee, OK and Kelly Durfee of Dothan, AL. Grandchildren Jason Bonds, Brian Sanders and Amanda Sanders of Okmulgee. Also, George Durfee III of Staunton, VA, Andrew Durfee of Ogden, UT and Samuel, James and Elijah Durfee of Dothan, AL. Five great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.



Rice Funeral Service



Claremore, OK 918-341-0376



Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 21, 2021.