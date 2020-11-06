Jimmy J. Rodgers
Jimmy J. Rodgers, age 79, a resident of Dothan, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at a local hospital.
Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date.
Mr. Rodgers was born December 31, 1940 in Dothan, Alabama to the late Chester D. and Jewell Hall Rodgers. Jimmy spent most of his life in Malone, Florida where he was a farmer and was the recipient of several outstanding farming awards. He was the President of PeoplesSouth Bank in Malone, Florida and was a member of the board of directors. He was a member of the Elks Lodge in Marianna for over 30 years. One of Jimmy's special places was Long Island, Maine where he spent many summers. Jimmy was a member of Covenant Methodist Church in Dothan.
Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents and his grandmother, Ada Hall, who raised him, after his mother's untimely death when Jimmy was 3 weeks old. Jimmy is also preceded in death by his parents-in-law, Richard and Barbara Billings, and brother-in-law, Richard Billings.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Ethelyne "Effie" Rodgers of Dothan; a son, Darren Rodgers and husband Jeffrey Harris of Port St. Joe, Florida; two brothers, Ronnie Rodgers and Rodney Rodgers of Donalsonville, Georgia; two sisters-in-law, Bette Fitzgerald and husband Wayne of Long Island, Maine and Julie Billings of Concord, New Hampshire; several nieces and nephews.
Jimmy had a special interest in education for young people who wanted to attend college but faced financial hurdles. With that in mind, Jimmy's family requests that, in lieu of usual remembrances, please make memorial gifts to Phyllis Fleming Educational Scholarship, 107 Sockeye Court, Dothan, AL 36301.
Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 6, 2020.