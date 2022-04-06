Jimmy Nelson Johnson
Jimmy Nelson Johnson, a resident of Dothan, died Tuesday morning, April 5, 2022, at his home. He was 82.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, April 8, 2022, in the Rehobeth Baptist Church with eulogies to be given by close friends and family. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M., Friday in the church sanctuary. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Children's of Alabama, Gulf Coast office, "In Honor of Mary Carlton Johnson", 128 South Street, Mobile, AL 36606. The family will be gathering after the service at the home of Brett and Pam McCoy.
Jimmy Johnson was born in Hartford and was reared near Rehobeth, son of the late John Robert Johnson and Mary Marie Whitman Johnson. He was a 1959 graduate of Rehobeth High School. Jimmy lived in Dothan most of his adult lifetime. He was formerly employed by Liberty National Life Insurance Co. and co-owned and operated Dixie Amusement. Jimmy was preceded in death by his first wife, Elaine Tew Johnson, two sons, John Dennis Johnson and Lieutenant Commander Christopher Blaschum, three brothers, Harold Johnson, Douglas Johnson and Johnny "Buford" Johnson.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Pat Burkett Johnson, previously of Port St. Joe, Florida, his children Pam Johnson McCoy (Brett) of Dothan AL, Donna Johnson Granberry (David) of Vidalia, GA, Ashley Johnson (Leslie) of Mobile, AL, Terri Blaschum of Kansas City, Missouri, Kim Blaschum Hegman (Bob) of Dothan, AL, and Jodi Blaschum (Patrick) of Atlanta, GA.
His grandchildren Ben Granberry (Molley), Alaina Reville (Mickey), Davidson Granberry, Blake McCoy (Ashley), Marilaine Granberry (fiance' Brady Herring), Claire Johnson, Mary Carlton Johnson, Grayson Pickett (Chris), Jack Blaschum (Andrea), Cal Hegman, Max Blaschum (fiance' Gracie Ryan). Great grandchildren, Colton Reville, Adilyn Granberry, Wiley McCoy, Mary Ruth Reville, and Jacey Mae Blaschum.
His sister JoAnn Johnson (Marlette) of Lizella, GA, a brother in-law Terry Tew (Cheryl) of Dothan, AL. Several special nieces and nephews.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Apr. 6, 2022.