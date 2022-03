Reverend Jimmy NelsonReverend Jimmy Earl Nelson, age 65 of Dothan, Alabama departed this life on February 20, 2021; drive through viewing will be Thursday, February 25, 2021 4-6 PM at the funeral home; graveside service will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021 11 AM at the Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Newville, AL; under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".