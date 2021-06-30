Jimmy Wayne PayneMr. Jimmy Wayne Payne of Dothan passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the age of 77.Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Ward Wilson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing.The family will receive friends Saturday at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.Mr. Payne is preceded in death by his parents James Lawrence Payne and Ada Lee Bruner Payne.He is survived by his sons Ronald Payne, James Payne, Donald Payne, and daughter Naomi Mayes; 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.The family request that masks be worn, and social distancing guidelines be followed.