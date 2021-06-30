Menu
Jimmy Wayne Payne
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL
Jimmy Wayne Payne

Mr. Jimmy Wayne Payne of Dothan passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the age of 77.

Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Ward Wilson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends Saturday at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Payne is preceded in death by his parents James Lawrence Payne and Ada Lee Bruner Payne.

He is survived by his sons Ronald Payne, James Payne, Donald Payne, and daughter Naomi Mayes; 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

The family request that masks be worn, and social distancing guidelines be followed.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Ward Wilson Funeral Home
2414 Hartford Highway, Dothan, AL
Jul
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Ward Wilson Funeral Home
2414 Hartford Highway, Dothan, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan.
