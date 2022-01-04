Joan Marie LambMrs. Joan Marie Lamb, age 87, of Dothan, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Wesley Place in Dothan.Born February 16, 1934 in Dothan to the late Otis Ethridge and Lorene Ellis Ethridge, she was a member of Selma Baptist Church and attended Southside Baptist in her later years. Joan liked gardening, sewing, and attending auctions as well as dancing and travelling. She loved her family especially cooking and baking for them. Her lemon and pecan pies were the best.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Neal Lamb; her grandson, Weston Garrett Lamb; her sisters, LaNell Hundley and Ouida Watson; and her brothers, Bobby Ethridge and Billy Wayne Ethridge.Survivors include her sons, Michael Lamb (Lynne Nystuen) and Joey Lamb; her grandchildren, Sheldon Lamb (Taylor Link), Ellis Lamb, and Avery Lamb; her sisters, Gail Branton, Janice Monday, and Deborah Napier; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with Reverend Stacy Stafford officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 PM until 2 PM, prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Resource Center, 1314 Westgate Parkway, Suite 2 Dothan, Alabama 36303.