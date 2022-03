Mrs. JoAnn JohnsonMrs. JoAnn Johnson, 68, of Enterprise, AL passed recently.Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Hammond-Sconiers Chapel, 305 Plaza Dr., Enterprise, AL 36330.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter Community Church, 241 Marshall Road, Dothan, AL 36305 C/O JoAnn Johnson.Hammond Funeral Home of Enterprise, AL Directing.