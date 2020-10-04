Joe Charles DownerMr. Joe Charles Downer, age 86, of Webb, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020.Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Old Webb Road Baptist Church with Reverend Ron Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 10:30 AM until 11 AM, prior to the service at Old Webb Road Baptist Church.The family will be accepting flowers or contributions may be made to Old Webb Road Baptist Church, 5060 Old Webb Road, Webb, AL 36376.The family requests that everyone in attendance please wear a mask and follow social distancing requirements.