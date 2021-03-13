Joel Andrew HollandJoel Andrew Holland, age 53, of Ashford passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021.Joel was born July 4, 1967 in Dothan to Mickey Holland and the late Hazel Monday Holland. Joel was a member of Enterprise Baptist Church. He enjoyed music, playing both the banjo and drums. He also enjoyed sports of all kinds, especially wrestling and cheering for his Florida State Seminoles. Before Covid, Joel enjoyed his time at the John Conti Work Center.Joel is preceded in death by his mother, Hazel Holland.Survivors include his father, Mickey Holland; his sister, Emily (Kyle) Hovey; his brother, Randy Holland; his nephews, Mickey Allen Holland (Toni Derrick), Chase Hovey, and Brandon Hovey; other relatives and friends.Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Enterprise Baptist Church in Ashford with Reverend Tim Wheeler officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 PM until 7 PM, Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to John Conti Work Center, 3100 Redmond Road, Dothan, AL 36303 or Enterprise Baptist Church, 25 Enterprise Baptist Church Road, Ashford, AL 36312.