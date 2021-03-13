Menu
Joel Andrew Holland
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL
Joel Andrew Holland

Joel Andrew Holland, age 53, of Ashford passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Joel was born July 4, 1967 in Dothan to Mickey Holland and the late Hazel Monday Holland. Joel was a member of Enterprise Baptist Church. He enjoyed music, playing both the banjo and drums. He also enjoyed sports of all kinds, especially wrestling and cheering for his Florida State Seminoles. Before Covid, Joel enjoyed his time at the John Conti Work Center.

Joel is preceded in death by his mother, Hazel Holland.

Survivors include his father, Mickey Holland; his sister, Emily (Kyle) Hovey; his brother, Randy Holland; his nephews, Mickey Allen Holland (Toni Derrick), Chase Hovey, and Brandon Hovey; other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Enterprise Baptist Church in Ashford with Reverend Tim Wheeler officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 PM until 7 PM, Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to John Conti Work Center, 3100 Redmond Road, Dothan, AL 36303 or Enterprise Baptist Church, 25 Enterprise Baptist Church Road, Ashford, AL 36312.

www.wardwilson.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway, Dothan, AL
Mar
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Enterprise Baptist Church
25 Enterprise Church Road, Ashford, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heart goes out to the family and loved ones. In sad times like these, we need comfort and encouragement. May God bless you all and help you during this sad time.
March 13, 2021
