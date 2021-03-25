Joel N. Parrish transitioned from labor to reward on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. A native of Eufaula, Alabama, relocating to New Jersey, Joel graced the earth with a huge personality and big heart. Dedicating his life to the service of God he lived the scripture "going ye into all the world" and make disciples. With Joel's kind heart, infectious smile, strategic mind, and zeal for God, he exposed many to a new level of excellence in life and ministry.
Joel was preceded in death by his mother, Eddie Elizabeth Parrish; father Joe L. Parrish; brother Felton Carlos Wilborn and grandparents. Cherishing his memory are his siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and a host of friends who became family.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021, from 5 pm - 7 pm at St. John AME Church, 901 Dale Road, Eufaula, AL 36027. The Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 11 am at the Eufaula Community Center, 750 Lake Drive, Eufaula, AL 36027. The interment will follow the service at Haven of Rest Cemetery on Gammage Road in Eufaula, AL.
In compliance with CDC guidelines, mask are required for attendance.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Central Funeral Services of Eufaula and Eternity Funeral Services of Englewood, New Jersey.
I had not seen Joel since high school days, but I remember his big smile, laugh, and enthusiasm for life. He never met a stranger. I'm sure he continued to spread this joy throughout his life, and may that joy still shine through his family and friends. Rest in Peace, Joel!
Archie Grubb
Classmate
April 14, 2021
Praying for the family´s strength and healing!!!
Lisa Turner Rambo
March 26, 2021
Joel brought peace and smiles to everyone around him. He will be missed by many!
Dan Klages
March 26, 2021
May God’s loving kindness and comfort help you and your family through this very difficult time. Matthew 4:3
Lora Lansberry
March 22, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of God, friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17