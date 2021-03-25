Joel N. Parrish



Joel N. Parrish transitioned from labor to reward on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. A native of Eufaula, Alabama, relocating to New Jersey, Joel graced the earth with a huge personality and big heart. Dedicating his life to the service of God he lived the scripture "going ye into all the world" and make disciples. With Joel's kind heart, infectious smile, strategic mind, and zeal for God, he exposed many to a new level of excellence in life and ministry.



Joel was preceded in death by his mother, Eddie Elizabeth Parrish; father Joe L. Parrish; brother Felton Carlos Wilborn and grandparents. Cherishing his memory are his siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and a host of friends who became family.



A visitation will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021, from 5 pm - 7 pm at St. John AME Church, 901 Dale Road, Eufaula, AL 36027. The Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 11 am at the Eufaula Community Center, 750 Lake Drive, Eufaula, AL 36027. The interment will follow the service at Haven of Rest Cemetery on Gammage Road in Eufaula, AL.



In compliance with CDC guidelines, mask are required for attendance.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Central Funeral Services of Eufaula and Eternity Funeral Services of Englewood, New Jersey.



Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 25, 2021.