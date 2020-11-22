Joel Wardlaw Ramsey
Joel Wardlaw Ramsey, beloved husband of 51 years to Sharman Jean Burson Ramsey, went home to be with the Lord on November 20, 2020, the anniversary of his father's death. He was at home surrounded by his loving family. Born on May 3, 1947 to Joseph Robert Ramsey and Hilda Pearl Hawkins Ramsey, he was the fourth of their five sons. He was the grandson of Richard Hawthorne Ramsey and Cora Dowling Ramsey and Walter Jerome Hawkins and Alice Lindsey Hawkins.
Joel attended Dothan City Schools graduating from Dothan High School in 1965. He then attended The Citadel and the University of Alabama where he was a member of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity, also his father's fraternity and that of his son, Drew. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in History from the University of Alabama in 1969. In 1972, he earned his law degree at the University of Alabama where he was a member of Phi Alpha Delta legal fraternity. He served in the United States Army Reserve and returned to Dothan to practice law with his father and Wade Baxley in the firm of Ramsey and Baxley that later became Ramsey, Baxley and McDougle. He retired in 2013 to become "of Counsel" with partners Charles McDougle and Hamp Baxley. He then settled in Panama City, Florida.
He served as President of the Houston County Bar Association (1984-85). He was a member of the Alabama State Bar and Alabama Defense Lawyers Association. He served on the Haven Board of Directors, the Girls Club Board of Directors, and as a Boy Scout leader. He enjoyed playing tennis at Azalea Swim and Tennis Club. Joel was an avid military historian with the War Between the States being his specialty. He held multiple offices in the William C. Oates (an ancillary relative) Camp of the SCV. He was an avid war-gamer.
He returned to Dothan in 2019 where he was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dothan and the Dr. Wayne Hannah Sunday School Class.
In Panama City, he enjoyed all the activities at the St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club where he was the club historian. His coffee group in Panama City, consisting of Gary Harrington, Gerry Clemons, John Robert Middlemas, Jim Moody, Rayford Lloyd, John Mallory and Joe Tannehill gave him great pleasure.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Sharman Jean Burson Ramsey, his children, Cecily Cathryn Ramsey, Andrew (Drew) Allen Ramsey (Brittany) and Bethany Brooke Ramsey Evans (Mike). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Lily Clare Butterworth, George Montgomery Ramsey, Samuel Robert Ramsey, Megan Lindsey Evans and Molly Katherine Evans; his brothers, Phillip Hart Ramsey, Edward Lawrence (Linda) Ramsey, and William Allen Ramsey (Joyce), close cousin, Catherine Ford Fancher, cousins Richard, Joy Ramsey Daggart and Jon Ramsey; niece, Elizabeth Hawkins Ramsey, and nephew Matthew Edward Ramsey and dear lifelong friends, Charles Thomas Spann (since fifth grade) and Robert Grimes (college roommate).
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Hilda Ramsey, an older brother, Joseph Robert Ramsey, Jr., and his dear cousins, Jimmy, Clark, Dick and Doug Moseley and Jan Moseley Bentley, children of his favorite aunt, Janis Hawkins Moseley; uncle Jerome Hawkins, cousins Linda Hawkins Woodruff and David Hawkins, uncle Richard Heywood Ramsey, cousin Sonny Ramsey, aunts Cassie Ramsey and Frances Ramsey Ford.
Reverend Brad Williams, Senior Pastor at The Chapel, Gainesville, Florida, longtime friend of the family, will conduct a service for immediate family only (due to Covid) at Glover Funeral Home at 10 AM on Monday, November 30.
The family would like to thank Covenant Hospice, Melissa Cole and Kelly Wilson for their loving care. Joel's favorite charity was the Salvation Army.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 22, 2020.