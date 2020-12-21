Menu
Joette McNiel
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL
Joette McNiel

Joette McNiel, age 73, of Pansey, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Liberty Baptist Church in Pansey with Reverend Jeff Peacock officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends from 6 PM until 8 PM, Monday, December 21, 2020 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home.

www.wardwilson.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway, Dothan, AL
Dec
22
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Liberty Baptist Church
477 Liberty Road, Pansey, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. Will keep your family in my prayers. We were school mates at Harmon and Ashford
Ann Layton Dukes
December 22, 2020
