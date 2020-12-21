Joette McNielJoette McNiel, age 73, of Pansey, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Liberty Baptist Church in Pansey with Reverend Jeff Peacock officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing.The family will receive friends from 6 PM until 8 PM, Monday, December 21, 2020 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home.