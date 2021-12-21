John Richard Aughinbaugh, Jr.John Richard Aughinbaugh, Jr., 91, died on December 19, 2021, at Medical Center Enterprise.Born May 6, 1930, in Gettysburg, PA, to John Richard Aughinbaugh, Sr. and Grace Ellen Herman Aughinbaugh, he is survived by his wife of 62 years, Charlotte Gaskin Aughinbaugh, son Michael (SueAnn), brother Harry (Joan), grandson Michael John, granddaughter Holly, and step-granddaughter Amelia, eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, and several nieces and nephews.John's first career was the United States Air Force, where he served 20 years and retired as Staff Sergeant. He was in the Vietnam War from 1968-69. His second career was at Fort Rucker as a lead fire fighter.John was an active member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. He served with diligence, kindness, and humor and enjoyed his church's senior adult group.Visitation is at 10 am CST Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Hillcrest Baptist Church, Enterprise, Funeral at 11 AM. Burial with military honors at Meadowlawn Memorial Park.The family requests donations be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church Building Fund, 500 Alberta Street, Enterprise, AL 36330.Searcy Funeral Home is handling arrangements.