John William "Bill" Beauchamp, Jr.
John William Beauchamp, Jr., "Bill", (1953-2022), died Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at his home after a brief illness.
Graveside services will be held at 2 pm on Monday, January 10, 2022 in Memory Hill Cemetery with Rev. Kyle Gatlin officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
Bill graduated from Dothan High School and attended Auburn University. He joined his family's business, Beauchamp Paint and Glass. He worked there until 2002, then worked with Commercial Coating. Bill enjoyed the outdoors, looking for arrowheads and Indian artifacts, sports, and everything Auburn. He loved fishing and spending time with his family and friends. His favorite day was spent with a rod and reel in his hands. Bill was a loving person and had a big heart. He took very good care of his parents. He also enjoyed spending time with his sister and her family. He will be forever missed.
Bill is survived by his parents, Carolyn Seay Beauchamp and Johnny W. Beauchamp; his sister, Corinne Beauchamp (Paul) Coletta; his niece, Kristin Coletta (Jon) Deveau; his nephew, Christopher (Kathryn) Coletta; his great nieces, Lily Deveau, Emmy Deveau, and Eliza Coletta; his aunt, Anne Simera; and several cousins.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jan. 8, 2022.