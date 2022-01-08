Menu
John William "Bill" Beauchamp Jr.
1953 - 2022
BORN
1953
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL
John William "Bill" Beauchamp, Jr.

John William Beauchamp, Jr., "Bill", (1953-2022), died Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at his home after a brief illness.

Graveside services will be held at 2 pm on Monday, January 10, 2022 in Memory Hill Cemetery with Rev. Kyle Gatlin officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

Bill graduated from Dothan High School and attended Auburn University. He joined his family's business, Beauchamp Paint and Glass. He worked there until 2002, then worked with Commercial Coating. Bill enjoyed the outdoors, looking for arrowheads and Indian artifacts, sports, and everything Auburn. He loved fishing and spending time with his family and friends. His favorite day was spent with a rod and reel in his hands. Bill was a loving person and had a big heart. He took very good care of his parents. He also enjoyed spending time with his sister and her family. He will be forever missed.

Bill is survived by his parents, Carolyn Seay Beauchamp and Johnny W. Beauchamp; his sister, Corinne Beauchamp (Paul) Coletta; his niece, Kristin Coletta (Jon) Deveau; his nephew, Christopher (Kathryn) Coletta; his great nieces, Lily Deveau, Emmy Deveau, and Eliza Coletta; his aunt, Anne Simera; and several cousins.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jan. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Memory Hill Cemetery
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Grew up with Bill. Played football together through jr. high and high school. He was our senior class president. Always a smile on his face and quick with a laugh. He will be greatly missed.
David Sprayberry
January 9, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. I remember Bill and Corinne from school, remember both as genuinely nice people. I hope your good memories will give you peace in your heart and ease the pain of your loss.
Deborah Hart Hynes
School
January 8, 2022
