Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John W. Bush
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL
John W. Bush

John Willie Bush, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021. He was 80 years old.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, with Rev. Bowers officiating. Burial will follow at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Sunset Funeral Home on Friday, September 17, 2021 from 4-6 pm.

Mr. Bush was born on March 12, 1941 in Charlotte, North Carolina and lived the early years of his life in Jacksonville, Florida. He received his undergraduate degree at Edward Waters College. Mr. Bush transitioned to Washington D.C., where he received his master's degree from Howard University. Howard University was also where he met the love of his life, Joan T. Bush (nee Williams), who proceeded him in death. In 1968, Mr. Bush pledged Kappa Alpha Psi at Edwards Water College. In 1973, Mr. Bush became a life member of Kappa Alpha Psi, a fraternity that stayed an active part of his life for 52 years.

He retired after 43 plus years in 2010 as a Government Civilian for the United States Army. His job within the Education Field afforded him and his family to travel to multiple countries and continents.

After retirement, he became an active member with the community, participating in many different events with New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church as well as the local fraternities and sororities.

Mr. Bush was preceded in death by his wife Joan T. Bush and oldest daughter, Jeneria Jasmin.

He leaves to cherish his memories his sons, Eric E. Bush, Sr., Darien C. Bush, and John S. Bush (Sherrian); his daughters, Johnnetta Grier-Jackson and LaShawn S. Smith (Luther); his 5 grandchildren, Eric E. Bush, Jr., Jonathan Bush, JaQuan Jackson, Joan Smith, and Luther Smith, III; his 2 great-grandchildren, Eric Eugene Bush, III and Christian B. Bush; his brother, Willie J. Bush; his sister, Mary P. Mercer; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home - www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Sunset Funeral Home
AL
Sep
18
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
John was my former supervisor in Heidelberg, Germany, 2003-05. John was a funny, fair, and hard-working leader. I have very fond and funny memories of him, and my condolences go out to his family. I will always remember him as the Energizer Bunny.
Laura Peck
Work
September 17, 2021
Condolences and sympathy to the Bush family. Brother Bush was a man among men. I pray God´s word will comfort and strengthen you as you are walking through your garden of sorrow.
Ray Bryant
September 17, 2021
Mary and Willie my heartfelt sympathy is you and the rest of your family, I pray that God will keep both of you strong during your time of grief.
Gwendolyn Murphy in Jacksonville, Florida
September 17, 2021
Mr. Bush will be missed by so many. I had the pleasure of knowing him from Mercedes Benz of Dothan. He was always happy and smiling and greeted you with a kind word. My condolences to the family.
Brooke Grantham
Other
September 17, 2021
My deepest sympathy and condolences to the entire Bush family. I pray that God will comfort and protect each of you.
Dr. James Kelley
Friend
September 16, 2021
My sincere sympathy and condolences for the family of Brother Bush. May God strengthen you during this time!!
Dr. Luther Corbitt
Other
September 16, 2021
I offer my condolences to the family of Brother Bush, a man whos virtues, character, strength, and leadership has left a positive impact on some many people.
Joseph Easley
September 16, 2021
My deepest condolences on the loss of a great man.
Vanessa Dickens Gadie
September 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results