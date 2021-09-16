John W. Bush
John Willie Bush, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021. He was 80 years old.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, with Rev. Bowers officiating. Burial will follow at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Sunset Funeral Home on Friday, September 17, 2021 from 4-6 pm.
Mr. Bush was born on March 12, 1941 in Charlotte, North Carolina and lived the early years of his life in Jacksonville, Florida. He received his undergraduate degree at Edward Waters College. Mr. Bush transitioned to Washington D.C., where he received his master's degree from Howard University. Howard University was also where he met the love of his life, Joan T. Bush (nee Williams), who proceeded him in death. In 1968, Mr. Bush pledged Kappa Alpha Psi at Edwards Water College. In 1973, Mr. Bush became a life member of Kappa Alpha Psi, a fraternity that stayed an active part of his life for 52 years.
He retired after 43 plus years in 2010 as a Government Civilian for the United States Army. His job within the Education Field afforded him and his family to travel to multiple countries and continents.
After retirement, he became an active member with the community, participating in many different events with New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church as well as the local fraternities and sororities.
Mr. Bush was preceded in death by his wife Joan T. Bush and oldest daughter, Jeneria Jasmin.
He leaves to cherish his memories his sons, Eric E. Bush, Sr., Darien C. Bush, and John S. Bush (Sherrian); his daughters, Johnnetta Grier-Jackson and LaShawn S. Smith (Luther); his 5 grandchildren, Eric E. Bush, Jr., Jonathan Bush, JaQuan Jackson, Joan Smith, and Luther Smith, III; his 2 great-grandchildren, Eric Eugene Bush, III and Christian B. Bush; his brother, Willie J. Bush; his sister, Mary P. Mercer; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home - www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 16, 2021.