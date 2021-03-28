John Wesley Green
John Wesley Green, a resident of Avon, died Fri. afternoon, March 26, 2021, at his home. He was 75.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, March 28, 2021, in the Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel with Reverend Larry Sowell and Amy Green officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Sunday at the mortuary in Headland. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed.
Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 28, 2021.