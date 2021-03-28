Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Wesley Green
FUNERAL HOME
Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel
305 South Main Street
Headland, AL
John Wesley Green

John Wesley Green, a resident of Avon, died Fri. afternoon, March 26, 2021, at his home. He was 75.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, March 28, 2021, in the Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel with Reverend Larry Sowell and Amy Green officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Sunday at the mortuary in Headland. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed.

Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371.

You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Holman-Headland Mortuary
305 South Main Street, Headland, AL
Mar
28
Service
2:00p.m.
Holman-Headland Mortuary
305 South Main Street, Headland, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.