John William "Johnny" Kavanaugh
FUNERAL HOME
Holman Funeral Home
995 S. Union Ave
Ozark, AL
SSG John William "Johnny" Kavanaugh, V (US Army, Ret.)

SSG John William "Johnny" Kavanaugh, V (United States Army, Retired), a resident of Woodbridge, VA, died Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at the age of 44 following a courageous battle with brain cancer.

Funeral services for SSG Kavanaugh will be 2:00 P.M., Friday, January 7, 2022, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark with Reverend Joseph Bright officiating. Interment will follow in Newton City Cemetery with Military Honors, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Friday from 1:00 P.M. until service time.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com


Published by Dothan Eagle on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Holman Funeral Home
995 S. Union Ave, Ozark, AL
Jan
7
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Holman Funeral Home
995 S. Union Ave, Ozark, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Holman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Fantastic guy, and a respected professional in his field. We'll miss him greatly.
Ian C
January 9, 2022
