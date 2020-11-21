John L. Parrish
Mr. John L. Parrish, a resident of Panama City Beach, FL (formerly of Ozark), was welcomed home into the arms of his Heavenly Father, after bravely fighting a long illness over much of 2020.
He was born in Dale County, Alabama and lived there over much of his life. Over a span of thirty plus years, John L. worked in law enforcement, serving in all aspects, and having retired from the Dale County District Attorney's Office.
His enjoyment in life was helping people in his quiet way, and thoroughly enjoyed being the head coach of the PeeWee Lisenby Rams football team in the years 1984 and 1985.
After retirement, John L. and Linda moved to Panama City Beach, Florida where they have enjoyed many friends and family. He was a member of Woodstock Church, Panama City Beach, FL, serving in many different areas of church work.
John L. is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Linda Sue Whigham Parrish, Panama City Beach, FL; two sons, Kevin Parrish, Ozark, and Jason Parrish (Keri), Mobile, AL; grandsons, Joshua Parrish and David Parrish; granddaughter, Avery Parrish; brother, Elgin Parrish, Ozark; sister-in-law, Shirley Parrish, Dothan; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Don't want to leave out his special "Babies", Abby and Cooper, his beloved Poodles. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willow Hansel Parrish and Olvie Lou Kemp Parrish; brother, Eugene Parrish.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Sunday, November 22, 2020 in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. Sunday at the funeral home.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to, Woodstock Church, 17495 Panama City Beach Parkway, Panama City Beach, FL 32413 or to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Serving as active pallbearers will be members of the Dale County Sheriff's Department.
You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 21, 2020.