John "Rick" Parker
Rick Parker, a resident of Midland City, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 17, 2020. He was 73 years old.
Funeral services in honor of Rick will be at 11 am on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home Chapel. Family will greet friends an hour prior to the service. To give honor to Rick's dedicated service to our Country, military honors will immediately take place following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Rick was born on September 8, 1947 in Indianapolis, Indiana to John and Irene (Duncan) Parker. Rick was lovingly known as 'Digger' to all who knew and loved him especially his Harley friends. He would ride his Harley with his wife Alice "Sunshine" to experience life and to travel where his bike would take him. He was a member of the Patriot Guard and the American Legion. Rick enjoyed his retirement where he used his free time fishing, hunting, and golfing. He enjoyed his Jeep rides with his Boy Spike.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents and wife Diana Parker who passed away in 2015 and his sister Judith Swinford in 2014.
Left to cherish the memories of Rick include his wife, Alice Parker; nieces, Julie Coffey, Jerrie Bellish; his children, Elizabeth Frazer and Susan Grider; his four grandchildren; and one great- grandchild.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 20, 2020.