John "Rick" Parker
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL
John "Rick" Parker

Rick Parker, a resident of Midland City, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 17, 2020. He was 73 years old.

Funeral services in honor of Rick will be at 11 am on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home Chapel. Family will greet friends an hour prior to the service. To give honor to Rick's dedicated service to our Country, military honors will immediately take place following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Rick was born on September 8, 1947 in Indianapolis, Indiana to John and Irene (Duncan) Parker. Rick was lovingly known as 'Digger' to all who knew and loved him especially his Harley friends. He would ride his Harley with his wife Alice "Sunshine" to experience life and to travel where his bike would take him. He was a member of the Patriot Guard and the American Legion. Rick enjoyed his retirement where he used his free time fishing, hunting, and golfing. He enjoyed his Jeep rides with his Boy Spike.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents and wife Diana Parker who passed away in 2015 and his sister Judith Swinford in 2014.

Left to cherish the memories of Rick include his wife, Alice Parker; nieces, Julie Coffey, Jerrie Bellish; his children, Elizabeth Frazer and Susan Grider; his four grandchildren; and one great- grandchild.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com


Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City, AL
Dec
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Rick and I became close friends at Khe Sanh, Vietnam in 1967. He needled me a lot which would end up in a half-hearted boxing match, which I always lost. He would laugh so hard and say "maybe you´ll do better next time." We recently reunited, thanks to social media, and were revving up our AL vs OSU rivalry. I was deeply saddened when I learned of his passing. My condolences to all of the Parker family. May Rick Rest In Peace. Semper Fi
Bill Lefevre, Holland, OH
January 4, 2021
Those of us who served with Rick at Khe Sanh in 1967 send prayers and condolences to the family.
Larry Larsen
January 3, 2021
So so sorry to hear this. Call me anytime.
Tonia Spies
December 21, 2020
I am so sorry for your lost.
Dewayne Beasley
December 20, 2020
