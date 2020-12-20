Rick and I became close friends at Khe Sanh, Vietnam in 1967. He needled me a lot which would end up in a half-hearted boxing match, which I always lost. He would laugh so hard and say "maybe you´ll do better next time." We recently reunited, thanks to social media, and were revving up our AL vs OSU rivalry. I was deeply saddened when I learned of his passing. My condolences to all of the Parker family. May Rick Rest In Peace. Semper Fi

Bill Lefevre, Holland, OH January 4, 2021