John Clayton Patrick Sr.
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Malone High School
FUNERAL HOME
James & Sikes Funeral Homes - Maddox Chapel
4278 Lafayette Street
Marianna, FL
John Clayton Patrick, Sr.

John Clayton Patrick, Sr., 90, loving husband and father of three children, died Friday, June 4, 2021 in Blountstown, FL after a lengthy illness.

Mr. John was born in Bascom, Florida to Morris Vann Patrick, Jr. and Lillian Ryals (Patrick) McArthur on November 7, 1930. He graduated from Malone High School and continued to work on his dad's farm. Later he took a job down around Clewiston on a working ranch which seemed to be his true calling. He eventually returned home and joined partnership of the farm with his brothers. Years later the farm was split with John raising cows, hauling cattle and working as an order buyer. He also bought a crop dusting service eventually learning to fly himself. He served on the West Florida Electric Coop board of directors for numerous terms. He served his country in the National Guard also.

John enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, hunting, fishing, watching baseball and westerns and church.

Mr. John was preceded in death by his wife, of 60 years, Carolyn Fay Patrick, his father, M. V. Patrick, mother, Lillian McArthur, stepfather, M.R. McArthur., two brothers Charles Patrick and Paul Patrick and two sisters Katherine Barber and Helen Windom.

He is survived by three sons, Larry (Regina), Reggie (Teena) and Clay (Gina) and brother Earl Patrick. John will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Stephanie, Mitch, Christopher, Tyler, Tucker, John Tyler; and great grandchildren Trace, AJ, Callie, Cason, Ava, Cooper, Abbie, Carlyn and Jack.

Funeral services will be 10 am Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Ed Ham officiating. Burial will follow in Dellwood Methodist Church Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

Visitation will be 5-7 pm Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel,

Expressions of sympathy may be on line at, http://www.jamesandsikesfuneralhomes.com


Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
James & Sikes Funeral Homes - Maddox Chapel
4278 Lafayette Street P.O. Box 328, Marianna, FL
Jun
9
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
James & Sikes Funeral Homes - Maddox Chapel
4278 Lafayette Street P.O. Box 328, Marianna, FL
John served with me on the Board of Directors for West Florida Elect for many years. He was my most loyal supporter and had more integrity than any man I ever knew. I have great memories of both John and Fay. He will be missed,
Bill Rimes
June 6, 2021
