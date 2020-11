John Paul TysonJohn Paul Tyson, 62, of Dothan, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at his home.Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 at Madrid City Cemetery with Reverend Jerry Harden officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the cemetery from 10-11 a.m. on Monday prior to service time.