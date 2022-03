Reverend John D. Reese, IIIReverend John D. Reese, III of Dothan passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at the age of 92.Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Ridgecrest Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing.The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 to 2 P.M. Saturday, prior to the service.