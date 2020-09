John Register AldermanJohn Register Alderman, Sr., a resident of Dothan, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in a local hospital. He was 73 years old.Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Jeff Linder officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1-2 pm.Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com