John Mack Taylor Jr.
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL
John Mack Taylor, Jr.

John Mack Taylor, Jr., a resident of Dothan, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at a local hospital. He was 61 years old.

A celebration of his life will be held at 10 am on Friday, June 11, 2021, in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charles Goldsmith officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 5-7 pm.

John was born on April 9,1960 in Troy, Alabama to John M. and Mary Reeves Taylor. He was in radio and worked with WDIG for more than 15 years as the News Director. John was big on family and enjoyed spending every minute he could with them making memories. He loved music and taught himself to play the acoustic guitar. Other talents included gardening and woodworking, having made many beautiful pieces of furniture for his family to cherish. John was also active in his community, he served on the State of Alabama Republican Committee and was President of the Kiwanis Club.

John was preceded in death by his father, John Mack Taylor, Sr.

Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Debra Taylor; his children, Krysia (Mark) Wisniewski, Beth (Alex) Mason, Chaz (Shawna) Stringer, Daniel Taylor, Shirley (Josh) Cosby, and William Taylor; his 9 grandchildren; his 2 great-grandchildren; his mother, Mary Reeves Taylor; his sister, Beth Taylor (Shane) Cummingham; and several nieces and nephews.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home - www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City, AL
Jun
11
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City, AL
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
