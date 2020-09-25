John Vardamaskos
John Vardamaskos, 82, a longtime resident of Dothan, passed away Thursday morning, September 24, 2020 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Glover Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Tim Willis officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 1:45 on Saturday prior to service time. The family wishes for everyone to remain safe and all social distancing guidelines will be observed.
Flowers are being accepted or memorials may be made to Ridgecrest Baptist Church "Building Fund", 1207 Fortner Street, Dothan, Alabama, 36301.
Mr. Vardamaskos was born December 23, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois to Theodore and Clara Manalco Vardamaskos. He resided in Michigan and Ohio and in his teens, he moved to Daytona Beach, Florida. He was a 1955 graduate of Mainland High School in Daytona Beach. Mr. Vardamaskos proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Navy Reserve.
Mr. Vardamaskos was employed with Farley Nuclear Plant as a certified electrician with the Local 443. He later worked with Twitchell for 15 years prior to his retirement. He was a Mason and a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church.
He is predeceased by his parents, his wife, Mary and daughter, Saline.
Survivors include four sons, Jonathan Vardamaskos of Holly Hills, FL, Ricky S. Lewis of Dothan, Jay Lewis (Rhonda) of Dothan and Clay Lewis (Wendy) of Dothan; a daughter, Loraine Noles (Bill) of Holly Hills, FL; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a sister, Meda Vanderhoff of Dothan.
Pallbearers will be Clay Lewis, Jay Lewis, Ricky Lewis, Billy Howard, Ross Lee, Cody Lewis and Matthew Lewis.
A special thanks to Covenant Hospice and special caregivers, Margaret Howard and Teresa Cox for their compassionate care of our loved one.
Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements.
