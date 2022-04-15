John Michael VillaniJohn Michael Villani, a resident of Dothan, died Sunday, April 10, 2022 at his residence. He was 63.Memorial services for John will be held at 6 PM, Monday, April 18, 2022 in Clearman Chapel at Southern Heritage with Rev. Jim Tate officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 PM until 5:45 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.John was born July 26, 1958 in Dothan, Alabama to the late James Peter Villani and Paula Marie Thompson Villani. He moved out West at an early age and moved back to Dothan in 1996. John was the owner and operator of Villani Painting. He had a love for the outdoors and spending time with family, boating, riding sand rails, and four wheelers.John is preceded in death by his parents and a brother Rick Villani.Survivors include his wife, Betty Villani; children, Michael Brandon Villani, Jamee Marie Villani (Charles Fussell), Amanda Ann Villani, Rashell Villani Bullard (Jeremy); grandchildren, Hailey, Caleb, Madison and Bryson Villani, Annalei McCord, Kaylee and Karson Buddy Bullard, Abbygail Fussell; siblings, Kristina Beal (Eric), Kim Wendt, Mary Button (Jeremy) and Luke Lyman.