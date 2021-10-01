Colonel (U.S. Air Force, Ret.) John Gordon Yeager
Colonel (U.S. Air Force, Retired) John Gordon Yeager, 80, died September 29, 2021, in Kinsey, Alabama. He was born December 14, 1940, to the late James Gordon Yeager and Virginia Wade Yeager in Sweetwater, Alabama, and, except for college and a 26-year USAF career, lived most of his life on the family land he loved in Houston County.
Graveside funeral services with military honors will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Headland Baptist Cemetery with Dr. Cecil M. Sanders, Jr. and the Reverend Mike Wehner officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Due to the prevalence of COVID-19, the current practices of social distancing and wearing masks will be observed.
John is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart, Starla West Yeager, a Kinsey resident and Headland native; they were married more than 59 years. He is also survived by his two children, Melanie Glynn Yeager of Tallahassee, Fla., and Eric John Yeager of Normal, Ill.; his brother, Jack Wade Yeager (Lorrie) of Greenville, S.C.; his brother-in-law, Major General (USAF, Retired) Walter Thomas West (Susan) of Houston, Texas; and his sister-in-law Patsy Yeager of Prattville, Ala.; nieces Suzanne Achgill (Bob), College Station, Texas; and Robin West McGlohn (Judd) of Houston, Texas; nephews Steve Yeager (Paula) of Huntsville, Ala.; Brian West (Michelle) of Alexander City, Ala.; John David Yeager of Spartanburg, S.C; and other beloved family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his stepmother, Mona Yeager; his brothers, James Monroe Yeager (Patsy) of Huntsville, Ala., and Joe Earl Yeager of Kinsey, Ala.; and nieces Shannon West Redwine of Las Vegas, Nev., and Michelle Yeager Eldridge of Easley, S.C.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Alabama Baptist Children's Homes and Family Ministries via the website, alabamachild.org
, or by mail, Attn: Ministry Development, 2681 Rocky Ridge Lane, Birmingham, AL 35216.
