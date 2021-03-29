Menu
Jolaine Irish
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
Jolaine Irish

Jolaine Irish, a resident of Ozark, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021 at her residence. She was 78.

No services are being scheduled.

Mrs. Irish was born July 6, 1942 in Dothan to William and Sally Smith. She grew up in Headland and was a 1960 graduate of Headland High School. In 1968, she was married to Dana Irish and they moved to Ozark where she resided the remainder of her life. Mrs. Irish was employed with Civil Service at Ft. Rucker for 27 years. She enjoyed reading and loved traveling with her husband.

Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Dana L. Irish of Ozark; two sons, Kevin Irish and Andy Irish, both of Marietta, Georgia; a granddaughter, Evelyn Nicole Irish of Cumming, GA; two brothers, Larry Smith (Judy) of Dothan and Dwayne Smith (Linda) of Valdosta, GA.

Glover Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 29, 2021.
Hi Dana - We are so sorry to hear about Jolaine. Such a sweet lady! Please know you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord give you sweet peace and comfort.
Bobby and Mary Morris
March 29, 2021
