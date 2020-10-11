Jon AllmonJon Edward Allmon, 78, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. He was born on June 25, 1942 in Dallas, Texas to the late Leonard Allmon and June (Sloan) Allmon.Upon graduating high school in 1960, he served his country in the United States Navy and became a Hurricane Hunter. After flying through the eye of hurricanes, he began his 50 year career as an Air Traffic Controller. His passion for aviation led him to get his private pilot's license. He enjoyed music, watching the sunset on the beach, and dancing with his wife. He was a Chicago Cubs fan.Jon will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving husband and father with a calm and quiet disposition and a penchant for putting everyone else first. He was a man of integrity and had a good sense of humor."He who humbles himself will be exalted" Luke 14:11He is survived by his loving wife and primary caregiver, Ingrid Allmon, children, Lori Johnson, Sylvia (Christopher) Brackin, Sarah (Ulises) Contreras-Ramirez, and Michael Allmon, grandchildren, Savanna Sumner, Haylie Hutson, Roman Contreras-Ramirez, and expecting grandchild, brother, Leonard (Jean) Allmon Jr and sister, Lelia Jean Neyfeldt.A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 3:00pm at Trinity Lutheran Church, 105 Luther Way, Dothan, AL 36301.