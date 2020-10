Jose Antonio Caldera



Jose Caldera passed away Sept. 30, 2020 of a heart attack at his residence, Camarena 176, Colonia Tlaquepaque Centro, San Pedro Tlaquepaque, Jalisco, Mexico. Jose was born August 16, 1932.



Mr. Caldera leaves behind his daughters Martha Margarita Avila, Rosa Caldera, Margarita Caldera, as well as numerous grandchildren, to include Martha Avila's children; Jose Ibarra, Jaime Ibarra, Ricardo Ibarra, Moses Barbosa, Juan and Pedro Barbosa.



Burial viewing wad held in Tlaquepaque Mexico. His final viewing and destination were in his hometown of Hostotipaquillo Mexico.



May his Soul Rest In Peace and Harmony.



Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 11, 2020.