Jose Antonio Vives-Rosado
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL
Jose Antonio Vives-Rosado

Jose Antonio Vives-Rosado, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021. He was 80 years old.

A celebration of his life will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Interment with military honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10-11 am.

Jose was born on September 19, 1941 in Puerto Rico. He enlisted in the US Army and retired as a Mess Sergeant after 26 years of honorable service. Jose was a wonderful cook, he loved cooking for his family, he especially enjoyed opening up his home for others to gather and fellowship with. His yeast rolls, caramel corn, and treats were something special.

Jose was preceded in death by his parents, Sergio Vives and Ana Rosado, a sister, Ledia Acevedo, and his special K9 companion, Chica.

Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Ruth Ann Vives; his children, Teresa Sibley, Mark (Anita) Vives, DeAna (Charles) McNelley, Barb (Scott) Mizzell, and Pamela (Patrick) Paulson; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his siblings, Papolo Vives, Ana Vives, and Jorge Vives; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com


Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City, AL
Oct
6
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
