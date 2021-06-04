Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph Michael Dease
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Glover Funeral Home, Inc. - Dothan
1468 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL
Joseph Michael Dease

Joseph Michael Dease, 76, a resident of Dothan, passed away surrounded by his family Wedesday, June 2, 2021, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease.

Joe was born May 21, 1945, in Dothan, AL. He was a graduate of Dothan High School and Troy State University. He was a real estate appraiser for 46 years, working for The Veteran's Administration, along with many banks and mortgage companies in the area. Joe was a devoted and loving husband and father, a caring friend and a Very Sincere Alabama football fan.

He was predeceased by his parents, Murray and Mildred Dease, a brother, Phillip Dease and father-in-law, Dorman Frith.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 55 years, Gloria; sons, Mike (Jenny) and Paul, all of Tallahassee; a brother, Doug Dease (Carol); two sisters, Cecelia King (Jason), and Barbara Hudson; mother-in-law, Donnie Frith, sisters-in-law, Jean Dease, Sharon Frith and Tonye Frith, beloved great nephew, Mills Callander, along with many other loving nieces and nephews.

He was a kind and gentle man who will be greatly missed. A gathering of friends and family will held be at Glover Funeral Home Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 3pm to 5pm.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Kindred Hospice, 2740 Headland Ave., Dothan, AL, 36303. Special thanks to Katie and Brantley.

For the love of my life, Save the Last Dance for Me.

Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com. (334) 699-3888

Published by Dothan Eagle from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Memorial Gathering
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Glover Funeral Home, Inc. - Dothan
1468 Hartford Highway, Dothan, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Glover Funeral Home, Inc. - Dothan
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Glover Funeral Home, Inc. - Dothan.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My thoughts and prayers are with you. Joe was a kind and gentle soul and he will be missed
Carole Broyles
June 6, 2021
Most sincere sympathies to Mr Dease's family. Joe was a gentle man raised by fine good Christian parents. He will be missed as were his parents who were greatly loved as well.
Bill Bruce
Friend
June 4, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Joe´s passing but he is not healed. Wade and I always thought so much of Joe. Hold on to Gods hand and he will get you through the day´s ahead. Praying for peace for you and your family!
Glenda Lewis
Friend
June 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results