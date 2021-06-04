Joseph Michael Dease
Joseph Michael Dease, 76, a resident of Dothan, passed away surrounded by his family Wedesday, June 2, 2021, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease.
Joe was born May 21, 1945, in Dothan, AL. He was a graduate of Dothan High School and Troy State University. He was a real estate appraiser for 46 years, working for The Veteran's Administration, along with many banks and mortgage companies in the area. Joe was a devoted and loving husband and father, a caring friend and a Very Sincere Alabama football fan.
He was predeceased by his parents, Murray and Mildred Dease, a brother, Phillip Dease and father-in-law, Dorman Frith.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 55 years, Gloria; sons, Mike (Jenny) and Paul, all of Tallahassee; a brother, Doug Dease (Carol); two sisters, Cecelia King (Jason), and Barbara Hudson; mother-in-law, Donnie Frith, sisters-in-law, Jean Dease, Sharon Frith and Tonye Frith, beloved great nephew, Mills Callander, along with many other loving nieces and nephews.
He was a kind and gentle man who will be greatly missed. A gathering of friends and family will held be at Glover Funeral Home Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 3pm to 5pm.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Kindred Hospice, 2740 Headland Ave., Dothan, AL, 36303. Special thanks to Katie and Brantley.
For the love of my life, Save the Last Dance for Me.
Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements.
