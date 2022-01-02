Joseph William Rhoades
Joseph W. Rhoades, 79, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2021 after a brief illness at Southeast Health Medical Center.
A celebration of his life will be held 2 pm, Wednesday, January 5, 2022 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Larry Adams officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 1 hour prior to service.
Joe was born May 11, 1942 in Montgomery, AL to the late Pauline Beamon Smith and Joseph Merritt Rhoades.
Joe attended Houston County High School in Columbia, AL. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Upon completing his military term, he attended and graduated from Wallace Community College with an Associates in Drafting. He retired from Pemco Aeroplex in management after 30 years. He retired from Air National Guard after 21 years.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Paulette Riley, Abbeville, AL.
Surviving to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 58 years, Jane Rhoades; his daughters, Angela Rhoades Wilkinson (Randy) of Blue Springs and Brenda Rhoades Brasington (Adam) of Webb; his grandchildren, Jessica Hicks (Dustin) of Webb, Blake Hallford (Kayla) of Headland, Anna Marie McCullough (fiance' Logan Shirah) of Blue Springs, Sarah Brasington (fiance' Justin Mauldin) of New Brockton, Abbie Brasington of Fort Drum, New York, and Ramsie Brasington, of Enterprise; his great grandchildren, Jackson Hicks, Mason Hicks, Madilyn Hallford, and Emerson Hallford; and a host of special family and friends.
Flowers are accepted or monetary donations may be made to New Freedom Church 115 Depot Street Webb, AL 36376.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home - www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jan. 2, 2022.