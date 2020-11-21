Menu
Search
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joseph Rudolph "Rudy" Culbreth
Joseph Rudolph "Rudy" Culbreth

Joseph Rudolph "Rudy" Culbreth, known as "Big Daddy" to so many, a resident of Dothan, Alabama, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was 89 years old.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery in Columbia, AL with Rev. Billy Rich and Rev. James Culbreth officiating.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery
, Columbia, Alabama
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.