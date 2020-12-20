Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph Kenneth "Ken" Shirley
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home - Jefferson City
3210 North Ten Mile Drive
Jefferson City, MO
Joseph Kenneth "Ken" Shirley

Joseph Kenneth "Ken" Shirley, 67, of Jefferson City, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at his residence.

He was born May 23, 1953, in Burlington, North Carolina, the son of the late Joseph Robert Shirley, Jr. and Norma Eloise Taylor Shirley.

Ken graduated from Marion High School in 1971 and was a 1975 graduate of Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina with a degree in Business Administration.

Ken worked in the insurance industry both as a representative and in management for over 33 years before retiring in 2013.

He enjoyed sports especially golf and playing chess. He was a "DIE-HARD" War Eagle fan of Auburn football and enjoyed watching Tarheels basketball. "TARHEELS BORN, TARHEELS BRED."

Survivors include his wife, Sheryl L. Shirley, Jefferson City; two step-daughters, Tammy Richter (fiancé Dewey Parker), Dothan, AL; Kathy (Jim) Dixon, Madera, PA; one sister, Jean (Charles) Revis, Marion, NC; two nephews, Robby (Tierney) Revis, Marion, NC; Tracy (Kasey Canup) Revis, Charlotte, NC; one niece, Stacy (Eddie) Silvers, Marion, NC; one great-niece; and four great-nephews.

Private family services will be held in the future.

Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home in Jefferson City, Missouri is in charge of the arrangements. 573-893-5251

Those wishing to send condolences to the family may do so at the www.dulletrimble.com website.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home - Jefferson City
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home - Jefferson City.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.