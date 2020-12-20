Joseph Kenneth "Ken" Shirley
Joseph Kenneth "Ken" Shirley, 67, of Jefferson City, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at his residence.
He was born May 23, 1953, in Burlington, North Carolina, the son of the late Joseph Robert Shirley, Jr. and Norma Eloise Taylor Shirley.
Ken graduated from Marion High School in 1971 and was a 1975 graduate of Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina with a degree in Business Administration.
Ken worked in the insurance industry both as a representative and in management for over 33 years before retiring in 2013.
He enjoyed sports especially golf and playing chess. He was a "DIE-HARD" War Eagle fan of Auburn football and enjoyed watching Tarheels basketball. "TARHEELS BORN, TARHEELS BRED."
Survivors include his wife, Sheryl L. Shirley, Jefferson City; two step-daughters, Tammy Richter (fiancé Dewey Parker), Dothan, AL; Kathy (Jim) Dixon, Madera, PA; one sister, Jean (Charles) Revis, Marion, NC; two nephews, Robby (Tierney) Revis, Marion, NC; Tracy (Kasey Canup) Revis, Charlotte, NC; one niece, Stacy (Eddie) Silvers, Marion, NC; one great-niece; and four great-nephews.
Private family services will be held in the future.
Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home in Jefferson City, Missouri is in charge of the arrangements. 573-893-5251
Those wishing to send condolences to the family may do so at the www.dulletrimble.com
website.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 20, 2020.