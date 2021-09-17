Joshua A. Fales
Joshua A. Fales of Enterprise passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. He was 45.
A memorial service will be at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Enterprise with Dr. Michael Mynatt officiating. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 3:00 p.m. and continue until time of service.
Joshua was born January 10, 1976 in Alaska. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Floyd and Joan H. Powell, and his brother, Matthew Fales. Joshua was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. He loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and spending time with his family. Joshua had a passion for the beach as well as a fondness for fishing. He also loved the Alabama Crimson Tide and served as a volunteer at several animal rescues and was a member of the Carmichael Masonic Lodge #548.
Survivors include his parents, Lou Ann Raetzke (Fred); step-sisters, Sally Raetzke and Jessica Raetzke; aunts, Susan Jones (Cecil) and Lynda King (Lee); cousins, Jeremy Jones (Chasity), Kathryn King, Amy Chamberlin (Kenny) and Carl King (Kristen); and second cousins, Christopher Jones, Kyle Jones, Hunter Jones, Kailee Chamberlin, Alissa Chamberlin and Hudson King.
Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Dothan Eagle from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2021.