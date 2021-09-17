Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joshua A. Fales
1976 - 2021
BORN
1976
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sorrells Funeral Home - Enterprise
4550 Boll Weevil Circle
Enterprise, AL
Joshua A. Fales

Joshua A. Fales of Enterprise passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. He was 45.

A memorial service will be at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Enterprise with Dr. Michael Mynatt officiating. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 3:00 p.m. and continue until time of service.

Joshua was born January 10, 1976 in Alaska. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Floyd and Joan H. Powell, and his brother, Matthew Fales. Joshua was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. He loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and spending time with his family. Joshua had a passion for the beach as well as a fondness for fishing. He also loved the Alabama Crimson Tide and served as a volunteer at several animal rescues and was a member of the Carmichael Masonic Lodge #548.

Survivors include his parents, Lou Ann Raetzke (Fred); step-sisters, Sally Raetzke and Jessica Raetzke; aunts, Susan Jones (Cecil) and Lynda King (Lee); cousins, Jeremy Jones (Chasity), Kathryn King, Amy Chamberlin (Kenny) and Carl King (Kristen); and second cousins, Christopher Jones, Kyle Jones, Hunter Jones, Kailee Chamberlin, Alissa Chamberlin and Hudson King.

Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements.

To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomes.com

Published by Dothan Eagle from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Hillcrest Baptist Church
Enterprise, AL
Sep
18
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Hillcrest Baptist Church
Enterprise, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Sorrells Funeral Home - Enterprise
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sorrells Funeral Home - Enterprise.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry to hear of your great loss. Prayers for the family and all those who will miss such a fine young man.
Martha Linda Mobley
September 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results