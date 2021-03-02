Joshua Riffin "J. R." Pitzing
Joshua Riffin "J. R." Pitzing, 89, a resident of Dothan, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Memory Hill Cemetery with Pastor Troy West officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends following the graveside services. All masking and social distancing guidelines will be observed. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a favorite charity
Mr. Pitzing was born on March 17, 1931 in Barwick, Georgia to Albert and Viola Pitzing and lived the early years of his life there. He was a veteran of the U. S. Navy having served as the commanding officer of the engine room for the USS Valley Forge aircraft carrier during the Korean War.
Returning home in 1953, he worked at paper mills in Valdosta, GA, Linden, AL, and Cedar Springs, GA, a successful career that would span 40 years in the paper industry. At the time of his retirement in 1993, he was Power House Superintendent for Georgia Pacific in Cedar Springs, GA, the largest paper producing mill in the world. Following retirement he moved to Dothan.
J.R. loved fishing tremendously as well as hunting and gardening. He took pride in everything he did…..you might say he wasn't satisfied unless a project was perfect, even if he had to do the job himself. He was also good with his hands. He could build furniture or a house. He learned these skills from his Dad and taught them to his own children and grandsons. A very caring individual, he was always concerned for his family's well-being. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren very much.
Mr. Pitzing was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church. He was very generous to his church and to other charitable organizations especially those caring for disabled veterans.
He is predeceased by his parents and his wife, Martha B. Pitzing.
Survivors include three children, Mike (Valencia) Pitzing of Dothan, Suzanne (David) Darling of Savannah, Georgia and Jeff Pitzing of Atlanta, Georgia; five grandchildren, Grace Darling, Joshua Darling (Thayer), Jacob Darling, Clay Pitzing (Marti) and Zac Pitzing (Susana); four great grandchildren, Keller and Beckett, Riffen and Tristan; a brother, Alfred Pitzing of Valdosta, Georgia and a sister, Barbara Wilkerson of Boston, Georgia; several nieces and nephews.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 2, 2021.