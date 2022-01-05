Joyce Elliott BigbieJoyce Elliott Bigbie, a resident of Dothan, died Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Wesley Place on Honeysuckle. She was 85.Funeral services will be held at 10 AM, Friday, January 7, 2022 in Clearman Chapel at Southern Heritage with Reverend Steve Skidmore officiating. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 PM until 8 PM Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Southern Heritage Funeral Home.Joyce was born September 28,1936 in Dothan, Alabama to the late Britt and Mable McGriff Elliott and grew up in Columbia, Alabama. She was a graduate of Houston County High School and the 1953 Homecoming Queen. Joyce retired from Civil Service at the Ft. Rucker Safety Center and then worked as a Secretary at Cloverdale Baptist Church, member of the Taylor Senior Center, avid reader and loved needlepoint. She had a heart for people and was everybody's Granny.Joyce is preceded in death by her parents and a son, Michael Bigbie.Survivors include her sons; Jim Bigbie (Teresa), David Bigbie (Lisa); grandchildren, Corey Bigbie, Allison Wilson, Tyler Bigbie, Jack Bigbie, Jeffrey Bigbie and Jason Bigbie; 12 great grandchildren.