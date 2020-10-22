Menu
Joyce Lamb Moseley
Joyce Lamb Moseley, a resident of Ashford, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at her residence. She was 80.

Due to Covid-19 no services will be held at this time but condolences may be left for the family at www.southernheritagefh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to; ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929.

Mrs. Moseley was born November 24, 1939 in Talladega, Alabama to the late George Leslie and Blanche Lamb Baxter. She graduated from Florida State University in 1961, received her master's from Appalachian State University in 1970. As an educator she worked in Florida, North Carolina and Ashford High School where she retired as a Guidance Counselor. Mrs. Moseley will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother who loved her pets.

Mrs. Moseley is preceded in death by her parents and husband, James V. Moseley.

Survivors include a son and daughter in law, G. Ralph Mosely (Teri); daughter and son in law, Sarah "Sally" Moseley Gardener (William K.); grandchildren, Emily, Matthew, Katherine, Jack and Helen; her special furry friends; Woody, Sweetie and Missy.

www.southernheritagefh.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 22, 2020.
