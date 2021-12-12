Joyce Evelyn Lingo
Joyce Evelyn Lingo, a resident of Dothan, Alabama, passed away Saturday morning, December 11, 2021, at Wesley Place on Honeysuckle. She was 82.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Wright Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Reverend Murray Kelley officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in Headland, Alabama. The family will receive friends Monday, December 13, 2021, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Wright Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 12, 2021.