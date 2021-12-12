Menu
Joyce Evelyn Lingo
Joyce Evelyn Lingo

Joyce Evelyn Lingo, a resident of Dothan, Alabama, passed away Saturday morning, December 11, 2021, at Wesley Place on Honeysuckle. She was 82.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Wright Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Reverend Murray Kelley officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in Headland, Alabama. The family will receive friends Monday, December 13, 2021, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Wright Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
15579 US Highway 431 South, Headland
Dec
14
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
15579 US Highway 431 South, Headland
Wright Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I have known Mrs. Joyce for a long time, she worked with my husband at GTE and was such a lovely person and caring friend. Prayers for the family, and GOD is such a loving GOd , pray for peace.
Hagler,Betty
December 13, 2021
I volunteered with your Mom on many Red Cross disasters. I enjoyed working with Joyce on disasters where we had to go out of town because she always knew her way around and the only time we got lost was when I drove. I am so sorry for your loss.
Tarry Johnson
December 12, 2021
