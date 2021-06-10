Juanita Johnston Neal
Juanita Johnston Neal, a resident of Dothan, died late Tuesday afternoon, June 8, 2021, in a Dothan hospital. She was 84.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, June 11, 2021, in the Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel with Reverend Randy Hunt officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery, near Grimes. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Friday at the mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 1550 Parramore Road, Dothan, AL 36303.
Ms. Neal was born and reared in Dale County in the Grimes Community. She was a graduate of the Midland City High School and Riley Business College. Ms. Neal retired as a Corporate Secretary with Pemco World Air Services in 2000. She was an active participant in American Business Women Association and also Professional Secretaries International. Ms. Neal was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church, Dothan, and was a former member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by parents, Foy Johnston and Cannie Mercer Johnston and her foster parents, Graves Woodham and Spella Johnston Woodham, a sister, Jerry Ann Crews and a brother, Billy Joe Johnston.
Surviving relatives include three sons, Joel Neal (Wendy), Pace, FL; Jody Neal (Melinda) and Jon Neal (Beth), all of Dothan; six grandchildren, Kaylee Grace Neal, Macey Neal, Seth Neal, Sam Neal, Griffin Neal and Carter Neal.
Serving as active pallbearers will be Ron Johnson, Rory Crews, Anthony Laier, Neil Kelly, Tim Crews, Paul Hatcher and Darren Bailey.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 10, 2021.