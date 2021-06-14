Juanita Tharpe Tew
Juanita Tharpe Tew, a resident of Dothan, died Saturday afternoon, June 12, 2021, in Wesley Place on Honeysuckle. She was 92.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M., Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in the Grandview Baptist Church with Reverend Donald Irwin officiating. Burial will follow in the Old Center Methodist Cemetery, near Newville. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 P.M. Tuesday in the church sanctuary. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Old Center Methodist Cemetery Fund, c/o Priscilla Trawick, 4852 County Road 7, Newville, AL 36353.
Ms. Tew was born in Henry County, near Clopton, and reared in the Old Center Community of Dale County. She was a 1947 graduate of Newville High School. Ms. Tew moved to Dothan in 1948 where she was a member of the Grandview Baptist Church. She was retired as the Manager of Wellington Place Apartments and was formerly employed by Larry Register Realty, O'Brien Construction Co. and H & R Block. Ms. Tew was preceded in death by her father, Louie Melton Tharpe, her mother, Izora Chancey Cutchens, her step-father, Clayton Cutchens and a brother-in-law, J. B. Smith.
Surviving relatives include a daughter, Barbara Tew (Sammy Benson), two sons, Michael H. "Mike" Tew (Gail), and Kenneth L. Tew (Charlotte), all of Dothan; a sister, Inez Smith, Abbeville; a brother, Louis Thorpe (Billie), Newville; five grandchildren, Christopher Tew (Anna), Chase Tew (Jesi), Carson Tew, Hayden Tew Camp (Corey), and Corey Tew (Gina); eight great-grandchildren, Charley Camp, Easton Camp, Kenley Tew, Olivia Armstrong, Allie Armstrong, Lillian Armstrong, Hudson Tew and Evelyn Tew.
Serving as active pallbearers will be Christopher Tew, Chase Tew, Carson Tew, Corey Tew, Corey Camp and Benny Smith.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Pat McBride and her team at Wesley Place, South 2 Hall, for the loving care and kindness shown to Mrs. Tew during her illness.
Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 14, 2021.