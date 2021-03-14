Mrs. Juanita Skinner Thomas
Mrs. Juanita Skinner Thomas of Geneva, Alabama passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 11, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Juanita was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend and neighbor. She was 88 years young and was loved by many.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Maple Avenue Baptist Church in Geneva with Rev. Teddy Ward officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery in Dothan, AL with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva directing. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 until 2 p.m.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Maple Avenue Baptist Church in her memory
Juanita was born in Graceville, FL on July 07, 1932 to the late W. Oliver and Molly Smith Skinner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Lewis Thomas; one grandson, Baker Mims; three sisters, Odelia Caraway, Maudrine Adams and Audrey Parrish and one brother, Floyd Skinner.
Juanita is survived by her children: Ricky Mims (Sondra) of Marietta, GA, Laurie Meeks (Randall) of Geneva, AL, Ronnie Mims of Vestavia, AL and Anthony Mims (Jean) of Geneva, AL; Grandchildren: Ashley Patterson (Jon), Whitney Swatloski (Rick), Kacie Medley (Jody), Karie Pike (Bryan), Olivia Dauphin (Nate), Mollie Ashness (Paul), Austin Mims (Liz), Sydney Reeder (Colby), Pam Coogan (Jim), Rocky Thomas (Kathy), Becky Thomas, Julie Alday (Brandon); sister-in-law: Grace Reagan, 16 great-grandchildren and special nieces and nephews.
A faithful member of Maple Avenue Baptist Church, Juanita especially loved the ladies of her Sunday School Class and the WMU. She was an avid gardener whose green thumb brought everything from fruit to flowers to the family table. As a talented seamstress and quilter, Juanita made custom quilts for each of her great grandchildren (even those not yet born). She loved playing dominoes and cards with her friends as well as her grandchildren and enjoyed reading anytime she had the chance. She and W.L. travelled often, enjoying destinations such as Honduras, Germany, Belgium, Austria, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Canada, Panama Canal, Guatemala, and across the United States.
Of all of Juanita's accomplishments, the one most treasured was her uncanny ability to make everyone she encountered feel they were part of her family. Juanita's was a life well lived with the love of family, friends and neighbors. She will be deeply, sincerely missed.
